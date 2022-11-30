Pak-Africa ‘Texpo’ kickstarts

JOHANNESBURG: Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar kicked off three-day Pak-Africa Trade Development Conference (PADTC) and Single County Exhibition (SCE) at Johannesburg, South Africa on Tuesday, a statement said.

Representatives from the 16 South African Development Countries (SADC) and businessmen participated in the trade conference, whereas around 225 exhibitors and 130 Pakistani companies represented 20 major sectors in the conference, a govt press release stated.

Addressing the Texpo, Qamar highlighted the importance of the Texpo in promoting trade and its potential to diversify the Pakistani and African country's economies. He said the event was significant in promoting trade ties between Pakistan and African countries.

The minister expressed confidence that the event would provide an opportunity for Pakistani exporters to showcase their products and services to the African market, which would be beneficial for both sides. He also urged the exporters to take advantage of the platform by introducing their products and services to the African market.