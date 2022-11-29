CM sees next elections in November 2023

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that he sees the next general elections in the year 2023.

Talking to media persons at the Sindh Assembly on Monday, he said resignations to be submitted by the legislators of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would not create any constitutional crisis in the country. He said that the next general elections would be held in November 2023. Answering a question, the CM said that like the constitutional procedure for filing the no-confidence motion, the chief minister was empowered to dissolve the elected assembly.