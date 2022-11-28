Pemra bans Swati’s speeches, pressers

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) Sunday banned the broadcast of PTI Senator Azam Swati’s speeches and press conferences.
According to details, the Pemra has banned the broadcast of Azam Swati’s speeches under the Pemra Ordinance 2002. No TV channel would be allowed to broadcast Swati’s speeches, reads a notification issued by the Authority, local media reported.
The notification said PTI lawmaker Azam Swati hurled baseless allegations at the national institutions in his speeches. Broadcasting such content on the national television would birth hatred in the society, it added.
The development came a day after Azam Swati made controversial tweets against the military institution.
