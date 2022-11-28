Bajaur student clinches gold medal in MBBS final exam

PESHAWAR: A young poet Dr Ikramullah Sparlay of Nawagai in Bajaur tribal district received gold medal for his excellent scores in the MBBS final examination at Gomal Medical College, Dera Ismail Khan.

He has advised students studying in private or public educational institutions to fully participate in curricular and co-curricular activities on the campuses alongside their career studies,

The young poet said that participation in social and cultural activities brought about a substantive change in one’s overall behaviour in dealing with patients as it aroused humanitarian spirit and enhanced scope of community service because poetry advocated humanism and feelings of mutual respect.

“I kept on my involvement in literary and cultural activities after getting admission in Gomal Medical College , found a Pashto literary society and motivated my other colleagues, though hard still I was committed to my prime aim to become a doctor used to submit my assignment on time and also arranged colourful events on the campus,” he recalled.

Dr Ikramullah has clinched gold medal for his best performance in two medical specialties – obstetrics and gynecology in MBBS final examination.

He said that he had begun extensive study especially classic Pashto literature, history, art and culture and also biographies of some great medical

scientists.

Sparlay always dreamed of becoming a doctor to serve his community and day came when he participated in KP governor

merit scholarship and was able to qualify it with

flying colours following which he was offered admission in the designated semi-government institution –Peshawar public school and college.

The institution he said provided a platform to display his talent both in academic, literary and cultural activities, soon he was made the chief of the literary society and student editor of the literary magazine, and it further honed his

talent.

Local residents used to make fun of him for his involvement in literary cum cultural events and even his parents would scold him over for a bit of poor performance in academics, however laurels for his co-curricular would balance it.

“I would secretly slice out time even during school days to attend weekly literary sessions of ‘Pohantoon Adabi Stoori’ under the supervision of Prof Abaseen Yousafzai – my mentor who guided me on several occasions,” he said.

Presently working as trainee medical officer (TMO) at the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH), Peshawar, he said that young doctors having an added talent like poetry, art, painting etc. took more interest in relief works as it happened in recent devastating floods in KP and country at large compared to the ones who might have less mental inclination towards fields other than medicines.