Monday November 28, 2022
Lahore

Murder suspect arrested

By Our Correspondent
November 28, 2022

LAHORE:Gulberg police arrested a man involved in the murder of a citizen over a monetary issue. The accused Osama Javed had killed the victim Shahzad and injured Hamad outside Ashiana Centre, Gulberg, over a monetary issue. The accused was handed over to the investigation police.

