PMLN stands at top with 12 seats in AJK LG polls

MUZAFFARABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) stood at the top, clinching 12 seats in Muzaffarabad followed by the PTI with eight and Pakistan Peoples Party and independent candidates seven each in the first phase of Azad Jammu and Kashmir local government elections on Sunday.

Unusual enthusiasm and fervour was seen among the voters who defied snowfall and freezing temperatures to poll their votes in the first phase of local government elections which took place after 31 years.

The polling began at 8am and continued till 5pm without break.

According to unofficial results, in Jhelum Union Council, PTI won 10 seats, PMLN five and PPP three, while in Neelum Union Council PTI won seven seats followed by PMLN and PPP with three seats each. Two independents — Fateh and Raja Farooq — scored 100 percent victory in the town committee.

PMLN candidate Shah Ghulam Qadir and PPP’s AJK Legislative Assembly Member lost the seats in their hometowns.

The PMLN stood first in the Municipal Corporation Muzaffarabad with 12 seats followed by PTI with eight seats, and PPP and independent candidates seven each, while Muslim Conference won two seats.

It has been reported that the PTI had not fielded its candidates against the five winning independent candidates.

Former prime minister Raja Farooq Haider secured 100 percent win in his hometown committee

By securing 41 union council seats, Pakistan Peoples Party enjoys an edge over the other parties.

A few unpleasant incidents took place in some constituencies due to thin presence of the police. However, overall the elections were peaceful, smooth and orderly.

An incident of violence between two groups took place at a polling station in Alwar Sharif Union Council of Muzaffarabad in which three people, including a policeman, were injured who were rushed to hospital.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf fielded 575 candidates, PPP 545, PMLN 465, Muslim Conference 113, Tehreek-i-Labbaik 67 and Jamaat-i-Islami 46, while 900 candidates were independent.