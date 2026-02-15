Everything we know about Jessie J's breast cancer journey

Jessie J made an announcement in 2025 that would shock the world.

In June 2025, the singer and songwriter publicly revealed that she had been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer, sharing the news directly with fans on social media and emphasizing the importance of early detection.

When she first announced her cancer diagnosis, Jessie said she wanted to "be open and share it" with her fans.

"One, because selfishly, I do not talk about it enough," she said at the time, adding, "I'm not processing it because I'm working so hard. I also know how much sharing in the past has helped me with other people giving me their love and support and also their own stories."

She said she had been going “in and out of tests” before the diagnosis and planned to take time off from music to focus on treatment after a major performance that month.

Surgery and Early Treatment:

After announcing her diagnosis, Jessie J underwent surgery, a mastectomy, as part of her treatment and documented the experience with candid updates, showing both the emotional lows and supportive moments with her partner and young son.

Emotional Highs and Lows:

Throughout the process, Jessie has been quite active on her social media platforms and was honest about how the journey has affected her emotionally.

She shared periods of feeling overwhelmed and “really low,” especially when pausing work and allowing herself to process the experience. At the same time, she has spoken about moments of gratitude and resilience.

Ongoing Challenges:

Post-surgery recovery is also difficult in its own way as some reports say that Jessie J faced additional health scares such as unexpected hospital visits and complications months after her initial procedure, illustrating the physical and emotional complexity of the healing process.

Public Advocacy and Support:

Jessie J has been open about her diagnosis and treatment not just for herself, but to support others facing similar health battles. Her willingness to share both struggles and progress has been met with encouragement from fans and fellow artists alike.