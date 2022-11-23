AJK president seeks security for LG polls

ISLAMABAD: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mahmood has asked the federal government to provide security to the AJK government so that municipal elections may be held peacefully.
In a joint communique to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Adviser to PM on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Qamar Zaman
Kaira, Sultan sought deployment of security forces in Azad Jammu and Kashmir to conduct the local government (LG) elections to be held after 31-years gap, The letter further said that if security forces were not provided and elections were postponed, it would harm the Kashmir cause.
