AI-powered police robots to fight crime by 2028: Report

A recent study shows that police departments will start using police robots which have artificial intelligence capabilities for their basic patrol duties within the next two years. The scientists believe that advanced robotic systems will enable police officers to prevent criminal activities and track down suspects and perform high-risk missions.

The 1987 science fiction movie "RoboCop" introduced the public to AI policing technology and humanoid robot development, which generated both excitement and concern about the future of law enforcement.

Robocops: Robots that do not tire or fall

University of Delaware professor Ivan Sun told the American Association for the Advancement of Science conference in Arizona that robotic officers may soon move beyond bomb disposal roles. He said machines could survive being shot or stabbed and pursue suspects over long distances without fatigue.

“We already have bomb robots,” he said. “Engaging in the use of force or high-speed chase is not in our imagination. It’s coming.”

Sun's research shows that police departments around the world use robotics and artificial intelligence to boost their operational efficiency and safeguard their police personnel.

China has deployed humanoid robots to control traffic at its borders, while a Thai police department introduced a 360-degree vision crowd control robot to its operations. Security robots that use wheels to navigate operate at casinos and shopping centres throughout the United States and Singapore.

British Transport Police in the United Kingdom uses AI facial recognition technology to identify suspects who enter public areas. Experts predict that robotic systems will develop capabilities to assess threats and identify weapons from distances exceeding 200 metres while executing instantaneous decisions.

The increasing adoption of artificial intelligence by police organisations will not lead to complete replacement of human officers because Professor Sun believes that robots will assist police work. He proposes that using machines together with trained staff members will decrease the potential hazards that occur in high-risk environments.