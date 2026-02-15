Winter Olympics 2026: What to watch in men’s hockey today
The USA and German teams are playing back-to-back games this Saturday and Sunday
By The News Digital
February 15, 2026
The Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics marks a massive day for hockey fans, as today is the final day of the men’s preliminary stage. The United States is among eight Olympic men’s hockey teams in action this Sunday, February 15.
Team USA is performing against Germany, whose roster features seven NHL players, including the Edmonton Oilers Leon Draisaitl -currently fifth in the NHL in points. In this round, teams earn three points for a regulation win. Ultimately, the group winners will earn a direct bye to the quarterfinals.
Winter Olympics: February 15 schedule results
- 6:10 a.m. ET: Men’s Preliminary Switzerland vs. Czech Republic-Milan Santaguilai Ice Hockey Arena
- 10:40 a.m. ET: Men’s Preliminary| Canada vs. France| Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena
- 1:10 p.m. ET: Men’s Preliminary| Denmark vs. Latvia| Milan Rho Ice Hockey Arena
- 3:10 p.m. ET: Men’s Preliminary| USA vs. Germany|Milan Santaguilia Ice Hockey Arena
2026 Olympic Men’s Hockey: Group standings and scenarios
- Group A: Canada, Switzerland, Czechia, France
- Group B: Finland, Sweden, Slovakia, Italy
- Group C: USA, Germany, Denmark, Latvia
The high-stakes matchup will see the winner secure second place and best possible position to earn the final automatic quarterfinal spot.
