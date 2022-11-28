Bajwa visits Fauji Foundation Hospital

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited and inaugurated various healthcare projects of Fauji Foundation here on Sunday.
The COAS was briefed on the newly-constructed projects, including Artificial Limb Centre (ALC), a state-of-the-art facility offering modern solutions in its field and Foundation University Nursing College, which has the capacity to accommodate 396 students. The COAS also visited the newly-constructed New East Ridge hospital, which is a private patient care facility having 40 clinics and 146 beds, functioning under the umbrella of Fauji Foundation. Over 1.5 million patients are treated every year at the Fauji Foundation medical facilities across Pakistan.
The COAS expressed his satisfaction over the Fauji Foundation’s role and contribution in providing both welfare in terms of job opportunities and free healthcare facilities to veterans and their families. It also caters to a large number of civilian and private patients across the country.
