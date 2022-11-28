Leather sector delegation to visit Indonesia

ISLAMABAD: A 11-member delegation headed by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) National Productivity Organization (NPO) Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhry was to leave for Indonesia here on 27th for the promotion of green productivity and sustainable economic growth of Pakistani leather sector.

The delegation comprises leather manufacturers (tanners), representative of leather garments and footwear and industrial trade bodies. The delegation has been arranged by NPO Pakistan, the attached department of Ministry of Industries and Production, in collaboration with WWF Pakistan through APO Japan’s assistance. The visit is sponsored by APO Japan along with partial funding from the WWF Pakistan.

The representatives of trade associations, Sialkot Tannery Association (Guarantee) Limited (STGAL), Pakistan Leather Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PLGMEA) and Pakistan Gloves Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PGMEA) comprising the delegation will be able to develop better linkage and communication in Indonesia and exchange information on new techniques and technologies in leather tanning.

Leather sector is one the most important export sectors of Pakistan. The overall Pakistan leather sector’s exports are stagnant as the leather tanneries mostly rely on conventional processes and technologies, leading to lower productivity, mediocre product quality and significant impact on ecosystem.

After a comprehensive need analysis, the revival of this sector was targeted through implementation of best practices learned from the leaders in the leather sector. Leather industry in Indonesia is one of the biggest sectors which support the Indonesian economy. Currently, Indonesia is in the sixth position in the world as an exporter of leather products, footwear and leather goods. In Indonesia, leather tanning is carried out on European standards and eco-friendly advanced methods are adopted. Pakistan needs to learn from Indonesian leather model and benchmarks these aspects in order to promote our leather and leather product exports on modern lines.

The knowledge and information gained from Indonesia will help our leather sector (tanners) benchmark models of productivity and resource management in the domain of input raw material, energy, water, waste and transforming layouts of local tanneries to international standards