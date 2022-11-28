Bangladesh charges Rohingya insurgent chief with murder

Dhaka: Bangladesh´s main military intelligence agency has charged the leader of a Rohingya insurgent group and more than 60 others over the murder of an intelligence officer this month, police said Sunday.

Ataullah Abu Ammar Jununi is the founder of the Arakan Rohingya Solidarity Army (ARSA), which is fighting for an independent homeland in Myanmar´s Rakhine state for the much-persecuted Rohingya Muslim community.

Almost a million of the stateless Rohingya minority live in squalid conditions in overcrowded refugee camps in Bangladesh´s southeast after fleeing violence and discrimination in neighbouring Myanmar.

A team of elite Bangladeshi police conducted an anti-drug raid at one of the camps on November 14. Police said Rizwan Rushdie, a senior officer the of Directorate General of Forces Intelligence, was shot and then hacked to death by alleged ARSA members. A Rohingya woman was also killed in the raid.