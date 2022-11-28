Army win men’s athletics title

KARACHI: Army annexed the men's title and WAPDA clinched the women's title of the 50th National Athletics Championship which concluded at the Punjab Stadium Lahore on Sunday.

Army finished at the summit in the men’s section with 428 points which they secured by virtue of 14 gold, 11 silvers and eight bronze.

WAPDA with 257 points finished at the runners-up position with seven gold, five silvers and seven bronze medals. Higher Education Commission (HEC) ended third with 144 points which they claimed by virtue of taking two gold, four silvers and five bronze medals.

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) then followed with 75 points which they gained by claiming three silvers and two bronze.

Meanwhile, in the women’s section WAPDA reigned supreme with 387 points which they gained by lifting 12 golds, ten silvers and nine bronze medals.

Army finished as runners-up with 228 points which they secured by virtue of seven gold, five silvers and five bronze medals. HEC claimed third position with 178 points which they claimed by lifting two gold, five silvers and five bronze medals.

WAPDA’s Arshad Nadeem, the Olympian, defended his javelin throw title with 81.21 metre. Azhar Abbas of WAPDA lifted the hammer throw crown with 58.72 while Jamshed Ali of Army got the discus throw title.

Mohammad Waseem of Army got shot put crown, Jaffar Ashraf of Army claimed pole vault title while highly talented Shehroz Khan of WAPDA claimed high jump title with 2.09m.

Mohammad Afzal of Army claimed double gold by lifting the long jump and triple jump titles. Abid Razzaq of Army got the 400m hurdles crown.

Mohammad Nawaz of WAPDA claimed the 110m hurdles crown, Sohail Anwar of WAPDA snared the 5000m title, Waqas Akbar of Army cinched the 800m and 1500m titles, while Uzair Rehman of Army got the 400m title. Sprint sensation Shajar Abbas as usual displayed fine skills and won the 100m and 200m titles by recording 10.43 seconds and 20.24 seconds, respectively.