Tessori assures Wahab of full support for Karachi’s development

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has said Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab has been working well to develop the provincial capital, and wherever possible he will provide full support to him for the progress of the city.

He held out the assurance on Saturday as he visited the Karachi Zoo along with Wahab and other officials.

Tessori said the residents would soon see development works taking place around them, as all stakeholders had decided to join hands and work together for the metropolis. Answering a question from a media person, he said that as per the accord signed between the Muttahida Qaumi Movement and the Pakistan Peoples Party before the formation of the coalition, the appointments to the posts of the administrators of Karachi and of three district municipal corporations would be made as per the recommendation of the MQM.

He said these issues pertained to political affairs, and every political party made an attempt to protect its own interests.

Tessori told media persons that Karachi was the economic hub of Pakistan, and its earnings had been helpful to run the affairs of not just Sindh but the entire country. He said the people had the right to choose the next mayor of Karachi, and whoever was elected for this position should be pro-people and should work for resolving the issues of the public.

The governor was of the view that the next elected mayor had to adopt a serious approach to resolving the issues of the people, and also to make sure that the city was put on the path of progress and development.

He said he had informed Barrister Wahab that he wanted to visit the Karachi Zoo and see the development works taking place at the recreational spot, as the place was part of the cherished childhood memories of many Karachiites, who had visited the zoological gardens several times.

Wahab told media persons that the concerned Karachiites would definitely soon see an improvement in the affairs of the provincial capital after all stakeholders had joined hands to work for that cause.

He said he would continue to serve the people of the city under the guidance of the Sindh chief minister and the governor. He said that efforts were underway to uplift the zoo so that it would once again become a centre of attraction for the people coming to the city from the rest of the country and from outside Pakistan.