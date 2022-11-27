MoU signed to promote tourism in KP

SWABI: The Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology (GIK) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly work for promotion and development of tourism sector in the province.

KPCTA Director Khursheed Alam Khattak and Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) Director Dr Farooq Sultan signed the MoU.

Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Rector, GIK Institute, Sardar Aminullah Khan, Pro-Rector Admin and Finance, Prof Dr Wasim Ahmad Khan, Pro-Rector Academics and others attended the ceremony.

Under the agreement both the parties would work together to synergize their efforts and pool resources for the promotion and development of the tourism and hospitality sector in KP, as a sustainable avenue of economic growth by means of e-tourism, integrating tourism with technology-based solutions.

The KPCTA will share ideas for developing software prototypes intended to be used in the tourism sector and will set up stalls in GIK Institute’s events.

The KPCTA will evaluate projects related to tourism; facilitate students in acquiring publicity data related to tourism, provide industrial support to GIK Institute in obtaining research funding for tourism.

The GIK Institute would support the KPCTA in software development projects related to tourism and hospitality. The GIL will help disseminate undergraduate project handbooks containing a list of the projects; share a list of students who conducted final year tourism related projects.