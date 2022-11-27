Fraudsters’ gang busted; looted cash recovered

Islamabad : The Islamabad police Margalla police team arrested a fraudster gang involved in looting people outside the banks and recovered looted cash from his possession, a police spokesman said.

He said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, Islamabad capital police intensified crackdown against criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directives, a Margalla police team used technical and human resources and arrested a wanted member of a fraudster gang involved in robbing people outside the banks. The accused was identified as Ghulam Ali.

Police team also recovered looted cash from his possession. The accused has previous criminal records also. During the preliminary investigation the accused confessed to being involved in multiple cases further investigation is underway.

IGP said that the safety of the lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard. “The officers with good performance will be rewarded while the officers showing laxity towards their official duties will be dealt with iron hands,” he maintained.