Russian man, pilot die in helicopter crash

NICE, France: Two men -- a pilot and a Russian businessman -- died on Friday when a civilian helicopter flying from Switzerland to Monaco crashed in southern France, officials said. A regional official said “two bodies were recovered” after the accident, which occurred near the city of Nice at around 2:00 pm. The victims were identified as the pilot of the helicopter, operated by private company Monacair, and the passenger, a businessman who was “a Russian national with a Maltese passport”, the official said.