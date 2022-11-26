Russian man, pilot die in helicopter crash

NICE, France: Two men -- a pilot and a Russian businessman -- died on Friday when a civilian helicopter flying from Switzerland to Monaco crashed in southern France, officials said. A regional official said “two bodies were recovered” after the accident, which occurred near the city of Nice at around 2:00 pm. The victims were identified as the pilot of the helicopter, operated by private company Monacair, and the passenger, a businessman who was “a Russian national with a Maltese passport”, the official said.
THE HAGUE: Police investigating drugs trafficking and money laundering have arrested 44 suspects in 10 countries they...
MEXICO CITY: Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador called on his supporters on Friday to take to the streets...
LONDON: “We´re tired. We´re fed up. We need a pay rise now to make a living,” saidAmeera, a senior nurse in a...
LONDON: A British woman with Down syndrome on Friday lost a court bid to change a law that allows the abortion of...
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia: Reformist leader Anwar Ibrahim has won a hard-fought battle to become Malaysia’s new prime...
NEW DELHI: India´s top court decided on Friday to proceed with a case weighing legal recognition of same-sex...
Comments