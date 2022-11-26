Man from Balochistan killed, another wounded in crossfire between police and robbers

A man who had come to Karachi from Quetta was killed on Friday and another wounded during an exchange of fire between police and robbers in District Central of Karachi. Meanwhile, seven operatives of different groups said to be involved in murders and street crime were arrested.

The encounter between police and robbers took place near the Sagheer Centre Federal B Area. The suspects, however, managed to escape. The body of the deceased man was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he was identified as 40-year-old Samiullah.

The injured person, identified as Suleman, 26, was taken to a private hospital. He explained that he and the deceased man hailed from Pishin and they had arrived in Karachi to visit their friend.

Narrating the incident, he said some robbers were mugging a citizen when some police personnel in plainclothes were present nearby, who opened fire on the robbers. As the robbers fired back, Suleman said he and Samiullah were shot in crossfire. The injured man claimed that he was shot and injured by the robbers, but the deceased man was killed by a bullet fired by the police.

Police officials said they had initiated the investigation and were looking into the case from different angles. Separately, two suspected criminals were arrested after an exchange of fire with police in Khan Muhammad Goth in the Madina Colony area near the Super Highway.

Police said that one of the arrested men, Akhtar, was arrested in an injured state and shifted to a hospital under police custody. His arrested companion was identified as Abdul Qadir. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.

Another suspect was arrested in an injured state after an alleged exchange of fire with the police in Shah Faisal Colony. The suspect was identified as Ishaq. Police said his accomplice managed to flee. In the meantime, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) claimed to have arrested three members of a dacoit gang involved in snatching mobile phones and other street crime incidents during a raid in the Ferozabad area. The arrested suspects were identified as Amir Hussain, Younus and Mehboob. Three snatched mobile phones, weapons and a motorcycle were also seized from their possession.