College dept to ask SPSC to appoint 1,700 lecturers

A meeting of the College Education Department, held on Friday under the chairmanship of Secretary College Education Abdul Aleem Lashari, decided to send a requisition for the appointment of 1,700 new lecturers to the Sindh Public Service Commission.

It was also decided that a reminder to the commission for the recruitment of 540 assistant professors, 270 associate professors and 26 professors would also be sent. In the meeting, curricular and co-curricular activities in colleges were also reviewed. The meeting decided to hold a ‘College Students Week’ in January 2023 and Sindh College Games in February 2023.

The college education secretary issued directives to the Sindh director general colleges for a revision of daily workload and timetable for college teachers. “Colleges should implement a monthly academic plan,” Lashari said, adding that English language labs would also be set up in digital libraries.

In the meeting, it was decided to conduct an internal audit of the colleges. Also, recruitment rules of college teachers were sent to the SGACD and 20 per cent direct recruitment would be done shortly.

The secretary also issued instructions for quick disposal of deceased quota cases. The teaching and non-teaching staff and budget in the colleges would be allocated according to the enrolment.

The four-tier service structure to DPEs and librarians was also discussed. The secretary of the College Education Department directed the DG colleges to submit a comprehensive proposal for further discussions. Director General Colleges Dr Muhammad Ali Manjhi, Additional Secretaries Ghulam Murtaza Sheikh, Naseemuddin Mirani and other officers also participated in the meeting.