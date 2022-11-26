Robbers deprive man of $50,000 in Clifton

Robbers deprived a man of $50,000 at gunpoint in the upscale Clifton locality of Karachi, police said on Friday.
The victim, Zulfiqar Ali, was returning home after withdrawing the money from a bank on Thursday when armed men riding two motorcycles intercepted him and snatched $50,000, or more than 11.2 million Pakistani rupees, at gunpoint.
The robbers also looted cash in the Pakistani rupee, a mobile phone, an identity card and other belongings from him before fleeing. Ali told the police that he had arrived in Pakistan from the UK on November 19. Police said that there was no camera installed at the place where the incident took place, while a case had been registered and further investigations were underway.
