277 Pakistani students win 304 awards for outstanding performance in Cambridge exams

Cambridge International on Friday awarded 277 Pakistani students with the Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards to celebrate their outstanding academic achievements in the June 2022 examination among which 40 students were rewarded for being the highest scorers in the world.

The student will get the awards, announced by the Cambridge International Assessment Education (CIAE), at their respective schools who will host individual awards ceremonies celebrating their learners’ achievements. “In total, 277 students in Pakistan received 304 awards for exceptional performance in Cambridge examinations, including 40 students who attained the highest marks in the world in a Cambridge exam, and 43 students who attained the highest marks in Pakistan in a single subject,” a statement by the CIAE read.

The Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards programme celebrates the success of learners taking Cambridge examinations in over 40 countries around the world. Cambridge International places learners at the centre of their international education programmes and qualifications which are inspired by the best in educational thinking.

“I am delighted to congratulate learners from Pakistan on their academic achievements in the June 2022 Cambridge examination series. The awards reflect the talent and hard work of learners and acknowledge the dedication and commitment of both teachers and parents. We hope that this recognition of academic success will encourage learners in their future education and careers,” said Uzma Yousuf, CIAE’s Country Director in Pakistan.

The awards also celebrated the achievements of those learners who have been recognised for ‘high achievement’, based on outstanding performance in subjects which are not yet so widely taken in Pakistan, and learners who have achieved the total highest cumulative marks across several subjects.

“The winning learners out-performed thousands of candidates worldwide who sat Cambridge O Levels, Cambridge IGCSEs and Cambridge International AS and A Levels examinations in June 2022 series,” CAIE’s statement said.

“We all know that quality education is the greatest driver to transforming communities, societies, and lives. Our students gathered here today are a testament to that, and I want to acknowledge all of you for your brilliance, your ambition, your strength, and for simply being outstanding,” said Ben Schmidt, the director of International Education at Cambridge University Press and Assessment said.

Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards are a group of awards issued by Cambridge Assessment International Education that recognise exceptional learner achievement in Cambridge examinations around the world.