DI Khan reports 89 dengue cases in one month

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: As many as 89 dengue cases were reported while one person died in the district during last month.

A meeting, chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Muhammad Arshad Abbasi, reviewed the dengue situation throughout the district and medical facilities for dengue patients in hospitals.

The meeting was attended by officials of the health and other relevant departments and a detailed briefing was given by the representatives of the health department regarding dengue surveillance, rapid response teams (RRT), survey, fumigation, community sessions and other measures for prevention of dengue.

The meeting was briefed that 29 RRTs had been formed to carry out continuous surveys and the teams inspected stagnant and clean water places at homes.

Moreover, community sessions were also conducted and mosquito nets and awareness raising pamphlets were distributed, besides spraying potential places. The meeting was informed that malaria cases were being reported more than dengue.

Speaking on the occasion, Arshad Abbasi said that since chances of dengue virus were high in the months of October and November due to low temperature, more resources should be utilised for its prevention.

He also urged citizens to take precautions, especially during these days, by using nets, mosquito repellents (sprays, mats, etc.) on the doors and windows of the houses.