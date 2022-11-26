Work hard, play hard

This letter refers to the editorial “Spotlight on sports" (November 25, 2022). The editorial highlights and praises the Punjab CM’s initiative to introduce sports tournaments at the college level. This comes as a much-needed step. Despite having one of the largest youth populations in the world, Pakistan lags behind in youth sports. Initiatives like these not only allow us to catch-up to other countries in sports but also enable our young people to live healthier lives.

Sports teaches us the importance of unity, discipline, hard work and much more. Therefore, they are not only beneficial for one’s physical well-being but teach us skills that benefit us in our studies and careers. We should all hope that the other provinces and the federal government follow in the footsteps of Punjab.

Afroz MJ

Kech