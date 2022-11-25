Denmark’s Delaney out of World Cup with injury

COPENHAGEN: Denmark midfielder Thomas Delaney is out of the World Cup after picking up a knee injury during his team’s opening goalless draw with Tunisia, the country’s FA announced on Wednesday. We’ll miss him, both on and off the pitch,” said coach Hjulmand in a statement.
“Our other players are ready and we have a strong squad for the coming matches.” Delaney, who plays his club football with Sevilla in Spain, will miss Denmark’s remaining Group D fixtures against world champions France and Australia.
