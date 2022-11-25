Pakistan end third in Jump Rope C’ship

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan got third position in Queen’s Cup Jump Rope Championship held in Bangkok.

Eight Pakistani athletes took part in the event. Thailand got first position and South Korea took second position.

President Pakistan Jump Rope Federation Usman Ahmad acted as Chef de Mission. Eight players represented the country: Aryan Masih, Muhammad Ibrahim Malik, M Haseeb, Salman Qasier, Abdur Rehman, Ghulam Hassan, Abdul Rehman, Subhan. Muhammad Huzaifa acted as Manager.

Usman said that about 1000 men and women jumpers from South Korea, Pakistan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, India, Kazakhstan and Thailand took part in in the Championship in categories of Singles Boys U-12, Professional Male, Girls U-15, Pro female, Male Open, Pro Open, Female Open, Pro Female Open, Doubles Men, Doubles Women, and U-15 Doubles boys.