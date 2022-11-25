‘Injured Mane in close contact with Senegal’

DOHA: Senegal star Sadio Mane is with his team at the World Cup in spirit if not in body after being ruled out with injury, captain Kalidou Koulibaly said Thursday.

Bayern Munich striker Mane’s withdrawal from the squad ahead of the tournament after failing to recover from a leg injury dealt a massive blow to Senegal’s chances of making an impact in Qatar.

The Lions of Teranga lost their opening game 2-0 to the Netherlands in Mane’s absence, and face a must-win clash against hosts Qatar on Friday.

Chelsea defender Koulibaly said Mane, the African Player of the Year, has been in daily contact with the squad and is “keeping the mentality high” among the players.

“Even if he is not with us today in Qatar, he is speaking with all the players and this is really important for us,” Koulibaly said.

“We know the importance that he has for the team. This is the good spirit, the good mentality, because we need it, and we hope that he will continue to be behind us.”

Koulibaly said that when Mane speaks, “all the team and all Senegal are listening”.

The defender also backed goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, his team-mate for club and country, to come good after a shaky opening performance against the Dutch. “Edouard is a very important player for us,” Koulibaly said.