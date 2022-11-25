Education Expo inaugurated

LAHORE:The International Education Expo 2022 was held at Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) on Thursday.
The Expo was organized by the International Resource Center (IRC) under Directorate of Faculty Development & Internationalization (DFDI) of the LCWU. Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Chairman Dr Shahid Munir inaugurated the event which has brought together dozens of topnotch institutions including international universities, education networks and consultancy firms providing an excellent opportunity to prospective students seeking admissions in international universities and scholarships related information.
LCWU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Bushra Mirza, Dean Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Prof Dr Muhammad Afzal, Dr Anjum Tahira Director DFDI, Dr Hafsa Batool Director IRC, Ijaz Qureshi, faculty and students also attended the event.
