65 OGDCL employees selected for Haj, Umrah

Islamabad : The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) held balloting to select employees for Haj and Umrah for the year 2022-23, says a press release.

Managing Director/CEO OGDCL, Khalid Siraj Subhani announced names of the lucky employees who will perform their religious obligations under the company-sponsored Haj and Umrah Scheme. Executive Director HR/Admin Shahz­ad Safdar, Executive Director Exploration Farukh Saghir, Executive Director Petro Serve Amir Saleem, Executive Director Services Zia Saluddin, Company Secretary and General Manager Legal Services Ahmed Hayyat Lak along with other senior management of the company were present during the balloting process. The balloting was held at the OGDCL Head Office in Islamabad.

Names of OGDCL employees from across Pakistan were included in the balloting for finalising 55 employees to perform Haj and 10 to perform Umrah during 2022-23. Managing Director/CEO Khalid Siraj Subhani while congratulating the lucky employees said, I pray that the blessings of Haj and Umran will open the gates of Allah’s mercy for them.

As part of the organisation’s commitment to provide incentives and support to its employees, every year, OGDCL sponsors Haj to its 55 employees and Umrah to its 10 employees. Employees from across the country participate in the balloting process every year. On the occasion, the company employees expressed deep appreciation and thanked top management for this initiative.