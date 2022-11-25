FCCI delegation calls on AJK president

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Thursday, while speaking to a delegation of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FCCI), said the AJK offers huge opportunities of investment in various sectors.

Referring to the region’s favourable climate and investment-friendly environment, the president said that the private sector can invest in various sectors of Azad Jammu and Kashmir. He said besides natural resources, Azad Jammu and Kashmir has huge human resources.

“About 1.5 million people from Azad Jammu and Kashmir are working in Europe, Middle East and North America,” he said, adding that there was no law and order problem in the AJK, while the literacy rate was higher than other provinces. He said that Muzaffarabad, Mansehra and Mirpur motorway and dry port in the lake view city would further increase the scope of investment in the region.

Referring to the key investment areas in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the president said that some of the key sectors for investment in the region included hydel power generation, tourism, minerals, IT and small-scale industries.

Encouraging investors to invest their capital in the AJK, he assured them that they would be provided with all support and facilities at the government level, adding that the AJK has a potential to produce 9,000 megawatts, while at present about 2,500 megawatts of electricity was being generated from different power projects.

“Azad Jammu and Kashmir also has immense potential in tourism. We have lush green forests, meadows and captivating snow-clad peaks in the north and Mangala Lake at Mirpur in the south, which is good for water sports,” the president said, adding that the AJK also has ample investment opportunities in minerals and IT sector.

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FCCI) President Dr Khurram Tariq and Lyallpur Warriors Chairman Major (retd) Taseer paid tribute to Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry for his efforts to highlight the Kashmir issue at the international level.

The FCCI president informed the AJK president that the chamber would sign 14 MoUs to extend cooperation with different departments of the state of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, which would usher in a new era of development in the region.

The FCCI president also presented the commemorative shield to AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry. AJK Finance Minister Abdul Majid Khan, Industries Minister Chaudhry Maqbool Ahmed, Advisor to the Government on Religious Affairs Hafiz Hamid Raza and former president of AJK Chamber of Commerce Chaudhry Javed Iqbal were also present.