DCs ordered to ensure availability of commodities at fixed rates

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal has directed all the deputy commissioners to ensure the availability of commodities at fixed rates, saying that ranking for the districts would be done on the basis of their performance in the price control measures. He gave this instruction while presiding over the video link meeting of deputy commissioners to review the prices and availability of commodities, at the Civil Secretariat on Thursday.

The meeting decided to fully activate the District Consumer Protection Councils (DCPC) in the districts and intensify the crackdown on wheat and flour smuggling. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary said that the availability of food items at fixed prices is the primary responsibility of the administrative officers, adding that they must perform their duties diligently to provide relief to people from price-hike.

He directed the Industries Department to persuade the Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturing Association (PVMA) to bring down the prices of ghee. He asked the deputy commissioners to hold regular meetings of the District Price Control Committees and continue monitoring of the auctions in the markets to stabilise the prices of vegetables.

The Chief Secretary said that the Punjab govt has issued orders to begin the crushing season from Nov 25 and the strict action would be taken against the sugar mills as per law that do not follow the orders. It was decided in the meeting to issue notices to 17 sugar mills that have not started boilers so far.

The Secretary Industries told the meeting that there are ample stocks of flour and sugar in the province and a 20 kg bag of flour is available everywhere at a discounted price of Rs1,295. The Secretary Food, Special Secretary Agriculture, Cane Commissioner Punjab and officers concerned attended the meeting while all deputy commissioners participated through video link.

Farewell: The National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) arranged a farewell ceremony in the honour of retired General Manager Engr Anjum Aziz here at Wapda House Lahore on Thursday. The ceremony was chaired by the NTDC Managing Director Engr Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan. MD expressed best wishes for the retired officer and paid tributes for his services rendered for the department. He also presented a shield, gift and cheque of dues. Engr Anjum Aziz thanked NTDC management for arranging the ceremony. The Deputy MD Engr Manzoor Ahmad, General Managers, Chief Law Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Security Officers, Chief Engineers and other senior officers were also present.