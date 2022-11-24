Police commend Rangers’ efforts to maintain peace

Islamabad : The Capital Police have acknowledged the efforts of Pakistan Rangers for its assistance in maintaining law and order and ensuring peace in the city.

Following the directions from Minister for Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan, Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan arranged a banquet at the Sports Complex for the personnel of Pakistan Rangers stationed in Islamabad to maintain law and order. A large number of senior officers and men from Pakistan Rangers including Brigadier Shehryar participated in this feast. The IGP thanked all forces whose personnel are stationed in Islamabad to maintain peace. He said that contingents of Pakistan Rangers, Frontier Constabulary and various wings of the Islamabad Capital Police as well as the administrative officers are working together in Islamabad to maintain law and order and perform very well.

“If there is peace, our generations will be prosperous. Our forces have sacrificed a lot for the peace of the country and I thank all of you who are performing duties in tough weather. The educational institutions are open while business life is going on in Islamabad due to efforts of all law enforcers and efficient policing measures,” he added. Good policing is the one in which there is no coercion.

The IGP said that the purpose of today’s gathering is to acknowledge your efforts as law enforcers because you are working hard in maintaining peace and order in Islamabad. “With your presence and duty, the citizens are satisfied as businesses are going on and workers are being paid,” the IGP said adding all these affairs are possible due to your presence and efficient duties. IGP Akbar Nasir Khan said that he is also grateful to IG FC, IGP Sindh, DG Rangers Punjab, DG Rangers Sindh and all other law enforcement agencies who keep us informed of potential threats in time and are helping us in maintaining peace.