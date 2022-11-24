Ten gamblers arrested

Rawalpindi: Police have arrested ten gamblers and recovered stake amount Rs24,000, seven mobile phones from their possession during raid here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman.
Civil Lines police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress. SP (Potohar) Malik Tariq Mehboob appreciated the performance of police teams adding that gambling is the root cause of crimes and the accused involved in such crimes will not escape from the grip of the law.
