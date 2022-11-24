Two uplift schemes worth Rs31.851bn approved

LAHORE:The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved two development schemes of school education and irrigation sectors at an estimated cost of Rs31.851 billion.

These schemes were approved in the 30th meeting of PDWP of current fiscal year 2022-23 presided over by the Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal. The approved development schemes included Getting Results: Access and Delivery of Quality Education Services (GRADES) (Revised) at the cost of Rs31.350 billion and construction of residential colony at Batapur and improvement of facilities at Canal Colony Thokar Niaz Beg at the cost of Rs501.172 million. Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhry, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of the departments concerned, and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.