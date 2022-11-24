Urgent rehab

I want to draw the attention of the relevant authorities to the large number of drug abusers in Lahore, roaming and living on the footpaths Canal Road, Railway Station and around Data Darbar. Most of the time, these poor souls are in a drug- and alcohol-induced stupor and mostly fuel their habit by begging for money.

However, some of these addicts can become violent, either due to the effect of narcotics or by turning to crime to fulfill their addiction. These addicts are a danger to society and themselves. The authorities need to launch an initiative to get them off the streets and provide them with the medical help they sorely need.

Nimra Jamil

Lahore