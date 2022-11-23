Every fourth iPhone to be made in India by 2025

NEW DELHI: Every fourth iPhone will be made in India by 2025 as per J.P. Morgan Analysts’ reading from last month, and Apple Inc. recently announced its plan to produce five per cent of the latest model, the iPhone 14, this year in India, which is much earlier than expected, Indian media reported.

It is a known fact that an overwhelming majority of the world’s electronics,

electrical equipment, and manufacturing have remained limited to a few select countries like China. Apart from well-researched factors such as a cheaper and larger workforce, it has also been so due to the business-friendly environment in such countries. However, with the looming pandemic and supply chain constraints seen in recent years, the world witnessed the negative effects of any industry’s overdependence on China or any single nation for that matter.

Severely hampering the interests of the larger population, the disturbances in the lone supply chain from China have had a domino effect as well. Many countries far away have had to pay a heavy price. Taking lessons from what the globe faced in these last couple of years, the world has been actively trying to secure other locations and countries to establish their manufacturing units and usher in a new era of electronics manufacturing and equipment as well. Following the mounting geopolitical tensions emanating from China and the consequent cut in production of mobile devices by multiple non-Chinese tech platforms, tech, and business analysts have reported that the tech giant Apple was looking for ways to move about 5 percent of iPhone production and 25 percent of all Apple products, including Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, and AirPods, away from China and towards India, the second-biggest smartphone market in the globe. Apple, the hugely successful tech and innovation giant, announced that its largest unit for manufacturing iPhones will be opening in Hosur, Bengaluru, employing approximately 60,000 people on its own. Of these, the first 10 percent, or 6,000 employees, would be tribal women from Jharkhand who have undergone training in making these select iPhone mobile devices. In this context, it is not surprising that Apple’s major supplier, Foxconn, has recently announced its collaboration with the Indian giant Vedanta to establish a semiconductor manufacturing unit in Gujarat.