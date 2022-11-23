 
Wednesday November 23, 2022
Islamabad

Police issue advisory for recruitment of constables

By Our crime correspondent
November 23, 2022

Islamabad : The Islamabad Capital Police have issued an advisory for the candidates who applied and joined physical tests for the recruitment of Constable.

The Islamabad Police have received some reports that fraudsters can issue fake offer letters for the recruitment of Constables in ICT Police. The Islamabad Capital Police will publish the list of successful candidates on the website after the completion of the recruitment process and the Central Police Office to issue the offer letters.

