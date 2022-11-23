Gold up Rs550/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs550 per tola on Tuesday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs159,050 per tola.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also rose by Rs472 to Rs136,360. In the international market, gold rates increased by $8 to $1,748 per ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,690 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,465.97. Local jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained below Rs2,000 per tola as compared with the rates in Dubai gold market.
