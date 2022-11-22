Suspect involved in car theft arrested

The Steel Town police on Monday arrested a suspect involved in car theft and tampering with stolen cars by using modern technology.

The suspect, Zeeshan, demonstrated the technology he used to tamper with cars to the police in a video that was later released by the police. According to District Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur, the suspect was arrested during an intelligence-based raid.

In his confessional video, the man claimed that after tampering, even the original owner could not legally take back the car from them. They stole cars from Karachi and used to tamper with them in Multan.

The police also resized a CCTV camera detector sensor from his possession during the raid. The suspect was a member of an inter-provincial gang and was wanted by police in different cities, the SSP Malir said. “I buy stolen vehicles,” confessed the suspect in the video statement. “I have a device that detects the camera even if it is a hidden one.”

Zeeshan told the police that he had been arrested by the Punjab police thrice in the past, adding that he had been living in Karachi for the past two months. He further admitted that he had bought four cars from Karachi and 28 cars from Punjab, and he took stolen cars to Multan where they tamper with cars, and they were also subjected to a laboratory test after tampering.

“These cars are then sold,” he disclosed. “I buy cars from Hayatullah Khan and Shaukat Bugti, and I have two drivers to buy and transport cars. I pay Rs20,000 per person to both the drivers,” he disclosed.