 
close
Tuesday November 22, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

Man who died in Bosnia laid to rest

By Our Correspondent
November 22, 2022

LANDIKOTAL: Ajirullah Shinwari, 23, who had died in Bosnia recently was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Landikotal on Monday.He had drowned when a boat carrying illegal immigrants had capsized in a water channel last week.The body was recovered after making hectic efforts for days and was later shifted to Pakistan. Those on the boat were on the way to other European countries.

Comments