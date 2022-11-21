3,061 booked over violations of anti-dengue SOPs

Rawalpindi : The Rawalpindi administration had registered as many as 3,061 FIRs on violations of anti-dengue SOPs from January 1 to date in various areas of the Rawalpindi district, said District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control Dr Sajjad Mehmood here Sunday.

Giving details of the punitive actions, the health officer said that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments, had sealed 686 premises, issued Challans to 7,893, notices to 14,936,

and a fine of Rs11,255,643 imposed on violations of dengue SOPs in 2022.

Dr Sajjad informed that around 4,699 confirmed cases had been reported in the district this year, while the number was 6,242 in 2019, 17 in 2020, and 2,363 in 2021. The health officer further stated that presently, 42 patients having positive symptoms were admitted to the city’s allied hospitals, including 19 to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital,12 to the District Headquarters Hospital, and 11 to the Holy Family Hospital(HFH).