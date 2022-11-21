 
Monday November 21, 2022
World

Russian prisoners

By AFP
November 21, 2022

Kyiv, Ukraine: The Ukrainian parliament´s commissioner for human rights on Sunday denied Kyiv´s forces had killed Russian prisoners of war, arguing that Ukraine´s soldiers were defending themselves against Russians who feigned surrender. Videos circulated on Russian social media this week purporting to show the bodies of Russian servicemen killed after surrendering to Ukrainian troops.

