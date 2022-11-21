Ronaldo ‘motivated’, Portugal atmosphere ‘top’: Silva

DOHA: Bernardo Silva insisted the atmosphere around Portugal’s World Cup camp was “top, top, top,” despite mounting controversy generated by Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent interview in England.

Five-time Ballon d´Or winner and all-time top international goalscorer in men’s football Ronaldo lashed out at his club Manchester United and coach Erik ten Hag earlier this week when speaking to TalkTV.

Questions about Ronaldo dominated Silva’s press conference and the Manchester City midfielder was not keen to respond in depth, although he did say the forward was focused and motivated.

“The news from England has nothing to do with the national team,” said Silva.

“It also has nothing to do with me, so I won´t comment. I´m not a Manchester United player, even if I were, I wouldn´t answer. They´re a rival club, it’s nothing to do with me.”

However, repeatedly asked about Ronaldo and whether there was any tension in the camp after he appeared to share a frosty interaction with club team-mate Bruno Fernandes, Silva responded.

“I don´t see any strange atmosphere in our team between Cristiano and another player,” he said.

“It is his matter that he has to resolve individually with the right person.”

“I a motivated and focused Ronaldo, like everyone else, and he is another player here to help our country and the national team.

“There is a lot of talk about this topic, but we have a World Cup to play. I don´t understand the persistence because there is nothing there.”

Portugal shone in their 4-1 win over Nigeria without Ronaldo, but Silva said it was normal that the team could function well without their talisman.