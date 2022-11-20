Man booked for torturing woman

LAHORE: Qila Gujjar Singh police have registered a case against the cousin of a London-based woman for subjecting her to torture and using abusive language on Hall Road.

The victim woman said her maternal uncle had taken her shop on rent. For a long time, her uncle Majeed refused to pay the rent. She asked him to vacate the shop and she also gave him two months time. A few days ago, Najma Niazi again asked him to vacate the shop on her arrival in Pakistan. Accused Majeed Sheikh and his son were constantly threatening her. The accused refused to vacate the shop and threatened her of dire consequences. On the complaint of victim Najma Niazi, Qila Gujar Singh police have registered a case.

The woman appealed to the DIG Investigation to arrest the accused and help her in taking the possession of the shop.

Six persons including a women die in accidents: At least six persons including two women lost their lives in traffic accidents in the provincial metropolis on Saturday.

Three accidents occurred in Kot Lakhpat police station, one each in Garden Town, Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Area and Chung police areas. Three people, including a woman, lost their lives in the limits of Kot Lakhpat police. A 55-year-old Kausar Bibi was hit by a speeding vehicle in Kot Lakhpat police area, resulting into her instant death. Two youth M Umar and Ali Hamza, both 24, died after being hit by speeding vehicles in Kot Lakhpat police area. In all the three accidents, the accused drivers drove away from the scene.

In another incident, a 25-year-old youth died in a traffic accident in Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Area police. A woman was killed by a speeding vehicle in the limits of Garden Town police. A 69-year-old motorcyclist was killed by a speeding car in the limits of Chung police. The deceased was identified as Qadeer Ahmed of Shahpur Kanjran. Bodies of the deceased were shifted to the morgue.

Man arrested for stealing Rs10.5m from brother’s shop: Ravi Road Investigation police arrested a man and his two accomplices for stealing Rs10.5 million from the shop of his younger brother in vegetable market.

The accused were identified as Iftikhar, elder brother of the victim, and two former employees Walayat Ali and Nadim. The police arrested the accused who had confessed to committing the crime with the help of modern technology. Police recovered the stolen money from the possession of the accused.

DIG holds orderly room: DIG Operations Lahore held orderly room at Qila Gujjar Singh Police Lines on Saturday.

Around 49 officers and jawans appeared before the DIG. Among the appellants were officials with dismissal, suspension, fine and other punishments. DIG reinstated three constables, reduced the punishments of 18 officers and officials, and pardoned the minor punishments of 18 officials.

Cops’ performance lauded: DIG Investigation Athar Ismail distributed certificates of appreciation among officers and officials who traced serious cases during a ceremony at the Investigation Headquarters on Saturday.

SP Sadar Dr. Raza Tanveer, SP Model Town Zohaib Nasrullah Ranjha were given letters of appreciation on best supervision. Similarly, SDPO Shafiqabad M Khan, DSP Badami Bagh Hafiz Imran were also among those who received letters of appreciation. In-charge Investigation Kot Lakhpat, Lady In-charge Racecourse Police Station, In-charge Raiwind City, Mughalpura, Hadiara and other officers were also awarded certificates of appreciation. On this occasion, DIG Investigation Athar Ismail said that officers and officials deserve kudos for tracing cases of murder, blind murder and kidnapping. Encouraging police officers improves their overall performance.