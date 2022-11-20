Tessori, Naeemur Rehman agree to work jointly for resolution of Karachi issues

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori called on Karachi Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Saturday to discuss various issues of the city.

The meeting took place at the JI Karachi headquarters, Idara Noor-e-Haq where the party’s Karachi leadership and governor agreed on carrying out a joint struggle to resolve the issues of the city, including the controversial census results, the K-Electric's (KE) operations, compensation for the affected families of demolition drives, and civic problems of the city.

After the meeting, Tessori told the media that the discussion took place in a cordial and respectful manner and it focused on ways to provide relief to the public. He said he had asked Rehman to give his suggestions for the improvement of Karachi in writing so that they could be taken up with the relevant authorities. “Being representative of the federal government, I am the governor of every political party and all sections of the population,” he remarked, adding that he had been contacting all the stakeholders in the province, including the political and religious parties, to create an environment to ensure peace, tranquility and brotherhood amongst different sections of the population.

Speaking on the occasion, the JI leader said the KE had not acted as per the expectations. He added that the governor had assured the JI that he would take both the province and Centre on board in connection with the power utility and its licence would not be renewed if the company did not put its house in order.

Rehman explained that Tessori had also assured the JI that all the people who had lost their houses during the anti-encroachment operations in the city would be compensated with money and alternative plots.

He added that the Governor House would also fully cooperate with the mayor’s office, no matter who formed the local government.

“The Sindh governor will also play his due role to resolve the issues pertaining to Karachi and the issue of flawed results of the last census as well as the critical issue of power crisis in the city,” said Rehman as he lamented that no ruling political party had taken any measure to resolve the issue of the census results.

He said the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had notified flawed results of the 2017 census, reducing the reported population of Karachi to half of the actual number of people dwelling in the city.