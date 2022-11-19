PTI threatens no-trust as Senate chairman refuses to resign

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani refused to resign on Friday despite Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senators’ threat to bring a no-confidence motion against him.
A meeting was held between the PTI senators and Senate chairman at the Parliament House, where the former asked Sadiq Sanjrani to resign from his post as they were not satisfied with his performance.
Sources said the Senate chairman was given a notice and told that if he did not resign, a no-confidence motion would be moved in the Senate.
However, Sadiq Sanjrani said: “I will not resign, and if you bring a no-confidence motion, I will contest it.” Separately, the Senate chairman had a meeting with President Arif Alvi at the President House and discussed the situation with him.
Sources said the PTI is not happy with Sadiq Sanjrani’s working as the chairman of the Senate.
