10 Pak players in Scottish Junior Open

KARACHI: Pakistan’s 10 junior squash players are participating in the Scottish Junior Open that is to be held at Edinburgh Sports Club, Scotland, from December 28-30.

According to the entry list, Sufiyan Shahid will feature in the under-13 category and M Ayaan will participate in the under-15 category.

Moeen ud Din and M Ibrahim will take part in the under-17 category.

In the under-19 category are Asher Butt, Azlan Khawar, Khakan Malik, Usman Nadeem, Hasan Shamim and Anas Ali Shah.

It is pertinent to mention here that 10 events will be played in this championship for which the organisers received 139 entries.