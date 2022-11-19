10 Pak players in Scottish Junior Open

KARACHI: Pakistan’s 10 junior squash players are participating in the Scottish Junior Open that is to be held at Edinburgh Sports Club, Scotland, from December 28-30.
According to the entry list, Sufiyan Shahid will feature in the under-13 category and M Ayaan will participate in the under-15 category.
Moeen ud Din and M Ibrahim will take part in the under-17 category.
In the under-19 category are Asher Butt, Azlan Khawar, Khakan Malik, Usman Nadeem, Hasan Shamim and Anas Ali Shah.
It is pertinent to mention here that 10 events will be played in this championship for which the organisers received 139 entries.
ISLAMABAD: Sami Zeb’s brave run fell short of the final when he was beaten in hard-fought three-set semi-final by...
Ag AFPDOHA: England defender Conor Coady said Garet h Southgate’s team would “embrace” the sweltering conditions...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board will follow the original schedule for the three-match home Test series against...
TURIN: Australian Open champion Rafael Nadal on Thursday welcomed the decision to grant his Serbian rival Novak...
ISLAMABAD: Squash circles in Pakistan were shocked to watch the national team bowing down meekly in the Asian Senior...
WELLINGTON: Heavy rain in Wellington forced the cancellation of the opening Twenty20 match between New Zealand and...
Comments