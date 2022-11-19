Burglars loot Rs5m valuables from house

PESHAWAR: Unknown number of burglars late Thursday night looted valuables worth around Rs5 million from a house in Rahidabad area of Faqirabad here and escaped with the booty.

According to Faqirabad police, Muhammad Muzammil, a resident of Rashidabad, lodged a report with police that he alongwith other family members had gone to attend the marriage of a close relative.

Upon return to the home, he said they saw everything was scattered and the thieves had looted all the valuables.

He said locks of the cupboards were broken as the burglars had escaped with Rs0.5 million rupees, 9tola gold, mobile phones, six gold rings and an expensive wrist watch. He said the total amount of looted items was nearly 5 million rupees.