Burglars loot Rs5m valuables from house

PESHAWAR: Unknown number of burglars late Thursday night looted valuables worth around Rs5 million from a house in Rahidabad area of Faqirabad here and escaped with the booty.
According to Faqirabad police, Muhammad Muzammil, a resident of Rashidabad, lodged a report with police that he alongwith other family members had gone to attend the marriage of a close relative.
Upon return to the home, he said they saw everything was scattered and the thieves had looted all the valuables.
He said locks of the cupboards were broken as the burglars had escaped with Rs0.5 million rupees, 9tola gold, mobile phones, six gold rings and an expensive wrist watch. He said the total amount of looted items was nearly 5 million rupees.
PESHAWAR: Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali on Friday reiterated the resolve to make Peshawar the city of flowers and address...
CHITRAL: Disappointed with the government and the non-governmental organization concerned, the dwellers of Khuzh...
PESHAWAR: Tension deepened as thousands of people turned up on Friday to protest against the district...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission has announced the result of competitive examination under Fast...
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The regional police officer on Friday hinted at reviewing the strategy to combat terrorism in the...
PESHAWAR: Experts at a conference here on Friday said living a healthy lifestyle may prevent coronary artery...
Comments