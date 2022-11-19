GIK, HBL enter into collaboration

SWABI: Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute (GIK) of Engineering Sciences and Technology and Habib Bank Limited (HBL) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration and jointly work in realms of science and technology.

The MoU was signed by the president and Chief Executive Officer of HBL, Muhammad Aurangzeb, and Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Rector, GIK Institute, during the visit of the former to the institute on Friday.

He led a six-member delegation, including regional officials of the bank.

The ceremony was attended by Sardar Aminullah Khan, Pro-Rector, Admin and Finance, deans, heads of departments, directors and other academic staff.

The main objectives of the MoU are to bridge the gap between academia and industry; training and grooming of students of GIK Institute as per requirements of the banking and other industries and up-skilling understanding of the current knowledge of aspiring professionals.

The responsibilities of HBL are to inculcate within the curriculum of specific degree programmes for GIK Institute’s students the basic know-how of emerging digital banking tools and their utilities - digitization; basic knowledge of general banking regulations and banking products; conduct mentoring / career counselling sessions as agreed by the parties. The bank may consider support to students and GIK for a better impact on education.

GIK Institute responsibilities include considering the advised customized content within the curriculum; providing logistical arrangements to facilitate in arranging the mentoring / counselling sessions; to cater for the requirements of internship at HBL as an alliance partner within the university and the students.

Later, in a lecture to the students Aurangzeb said that the role of technology is very critical. “Technology is a game changer,” he said, adding the GIK could make a positive contribution to society in this regard.

Prof Khalid said that the HBL support for infrastructure modernization, building a hostel

and research centre would be encouraging.

Aurangzeb appreciated the efforts made by the GIK such as new technological programmes, school of management and both organisations agreed to collaborate for mutual benefits.

The rector sought support in building an endowment fund, infrastructure, digital transformation and up-skilling of the students for absorption in the market.