Hall of Mehran Arts Council renamed after veteran actor Mustafa Qureshi

Sindh Education and Culture Minister Syed Sardar Shah has named the theatre hall of the Mehran Arts Council Hyderabad after actor Mustafa Qureshi.

The hall was named on the suggestion of Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi President Muhammad Ahmad Shah. Addressing the opening ceremony of a 10-day theatre festival on behalf of the ACP on Monday evening at the Mehran Arts Council, the education minister said Ahmad Shah was such a dictator that everyone listened to him with pleasure. He added that Qureshi belonged to Hyderabad and he served the country through his art.

Sardar said Qureshi would be happy to hear that the hall had been named after him in acknowledgment of his services in the field of acting.